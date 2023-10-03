IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

