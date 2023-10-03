iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. 949,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,493. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

