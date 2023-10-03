iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.19

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.19 and last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 148370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.78.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after acquiring an additional 289,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.