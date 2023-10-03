iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.37

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.37 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1385508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

