iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.37

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.37 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1385508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
