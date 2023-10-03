iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.37 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

