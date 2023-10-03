iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.