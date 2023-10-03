iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,618. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

