iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

