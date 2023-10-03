iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,780 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $139,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.