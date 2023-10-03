iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

