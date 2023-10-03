iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,517,730,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,693. The company has a market capitalization of $665.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

