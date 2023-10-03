iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ESGD stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

