iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

