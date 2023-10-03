iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

