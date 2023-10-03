iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.