iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
