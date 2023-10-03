iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 671.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. 4,002,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,439,592. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.