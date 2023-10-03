iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 647,120 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

