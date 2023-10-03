iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,018,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after buying an additional 187,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,827. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

