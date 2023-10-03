iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,974 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.