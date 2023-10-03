iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

