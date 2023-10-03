iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Reduced by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $132.11. 1,149,423 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

