iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Decreased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after buying an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,188,000 after buying an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

