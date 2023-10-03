iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 3.67% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,184,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

