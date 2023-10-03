iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $263.92. 375,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,420. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

