iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 147,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $268.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

