iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. 1,134,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

