iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.54. 148,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

