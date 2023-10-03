iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is E&G Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. 236,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

