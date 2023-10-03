iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

IFRA opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

