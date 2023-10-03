iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after buying an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,494,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $96.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

