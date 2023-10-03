iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,111 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

