iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.61

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.61 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 5521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

