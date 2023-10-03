Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) vs. Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Critical Analysis

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ispire Technology and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.1% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ispire Technology and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 4.35 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Vector Group $1.44 billion 1.13 $158.70 million $1.01 10.38

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 11.09% -21.19% 17.36%

Summary

Vector Group beats Ispire Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business, operates apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial real estate ventures. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.