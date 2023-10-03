J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.20.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $156.94 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.