Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Argus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target raised by Argus from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

