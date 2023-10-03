Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $76.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 52.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

