Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 55120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. Jack in the Box's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

