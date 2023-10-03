Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.67

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 14161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.