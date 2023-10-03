Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises 2.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JSML. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period.

JSML traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

