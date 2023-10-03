Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.