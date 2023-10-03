Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

