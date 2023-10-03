JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 12,520,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

JBGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 119,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,607. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $180,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 607,462 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

