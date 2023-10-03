Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.65% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $47,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 831,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 327,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,412. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

