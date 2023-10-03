Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $48.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s previous close.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

