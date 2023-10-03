Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.58 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $95,603.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.02 or 1.00013088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00682786 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $99,458.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.