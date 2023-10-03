JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 5,581.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
NYSE JKS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 127,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.
JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JinkoSolar
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.