John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after buying an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 551,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 252,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 226,506 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period.

BATS:PNOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,044 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

