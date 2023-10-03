John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.31 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

