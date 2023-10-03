John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,084 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.