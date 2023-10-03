John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 908 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. 793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $954.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

